Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Holdings Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,984 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

