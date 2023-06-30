Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after acquiring an additional 398,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.07. 221,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,940. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

