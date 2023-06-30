VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 572,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 42,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

