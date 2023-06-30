VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) is J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s 2nd Largest Position

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gaming ETF accounts for 10.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 24.11% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BJK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,367. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

