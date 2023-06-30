Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VLO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. 1,240,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,937. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

