US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.09

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 56396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
