US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.09

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 56396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. F M Investments LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

