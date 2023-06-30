Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

