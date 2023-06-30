Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
