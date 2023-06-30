Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $35.51

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $36.78. Upstart shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,595,866 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,363 shares of company stock worth $1,966,076. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

