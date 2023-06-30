United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 19,234,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,261,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

