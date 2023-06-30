United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.25 and last traded at $200.25, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total transaction of $561,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,993.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

