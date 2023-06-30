United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,674. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 628.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 670,460 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,851,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 240,428 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

