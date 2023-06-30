Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 274,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,612. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

