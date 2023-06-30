UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNF opened at $156.43 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $152.84 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

