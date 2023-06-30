Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
