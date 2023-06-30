UBS Group Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $70.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

