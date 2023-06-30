Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

UBER stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after acquiring an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.