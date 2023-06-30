Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $43.21. 8,140,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,230,795. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

