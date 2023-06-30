U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.