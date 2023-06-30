Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Up 331.0% in June

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 331.0% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 22.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

