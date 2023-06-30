Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 6%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 429,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,022,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $407,920. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

