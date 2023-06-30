Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $148.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $136.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $136.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

