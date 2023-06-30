Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,703,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
