Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.22

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.22 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.04). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

