Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading Down 21.1%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 430,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 148,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

