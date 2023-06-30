Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Tim Eckes Sells 5,651 Shares

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) insider Tim Eckes sold 5,651 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97), for a total value of £8,759.05 ($11,136.75).

Triad Group Stock Up 3.7 %

TRD stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 153 ($1.95). 21,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.06. The firm has a market cap of £25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

