Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Trex Trading Up 0.1 %

TREX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,502. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

