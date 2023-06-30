Traders Purchase Large Volume of MicroVision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 17,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 12,533 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Up 15.4 %

MicroVision stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 9,033,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,694. The company has a market cap of $794.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.14. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

