Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenet Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 2,111 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

THC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 214,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

