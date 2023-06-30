Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 69804759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £899,255.00, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

