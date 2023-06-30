Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61), with a volume of 54225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.52.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

