Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.20

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.22). Totally shares last traded at GBX 17.63 ($0.22), with a volume of 208,756 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Totally alerts:

Totally Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.59.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.