TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Loop Capital

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $263.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,524,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

