tomiNet Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $285.10 million and $27.06 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00014335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.16286314 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,588,281.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.