TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

