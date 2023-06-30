TKG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.