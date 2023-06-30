TKG Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

