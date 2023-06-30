TKG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,476 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GD opened at $214.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.