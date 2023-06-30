TKG Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

