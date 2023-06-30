TKG Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $322.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

