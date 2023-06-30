TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $128,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $729,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

