TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $149.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

