Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TIM by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 89,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Price Performance

TIM stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.44%.

TIM Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.