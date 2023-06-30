Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $106,915.01

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $106,915.01 and $29,944.77 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00061942 USD and is down -14.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $28,970.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

