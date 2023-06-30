Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.73 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Threshold has a market cap of $216.98 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

