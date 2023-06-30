Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $219.39 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,191,092,118 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

