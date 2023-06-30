The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 737,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,556. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

