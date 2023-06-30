The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.83.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

