The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

About The Swatch Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

