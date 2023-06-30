The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.
Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.33.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
