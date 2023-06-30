The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.46

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 97876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 810 ($10.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

