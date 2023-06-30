The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Reiterates Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 792,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

